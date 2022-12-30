PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away: 'A Glorious Century Has Ended,' He Says

The PM further recollected, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing: 'Kaam karo buddhi se, jeevan jiyo shuddhi se' (Work with intelligence, live life with purity).

Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 28 December, after she took ill the previous night.

She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon to visit his mother.