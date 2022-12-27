Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karnataka: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Meets With Car Accident, Sustains Injury

Karnataka: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Meets With Car Accident, Sustains Injury

The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
The Quint
Hot News
Published:

The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@sunder_barange)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi met with a car accident on the afternoon of Tuesday, 27 December when his SUV hit a divider in Kadkola, near Mysuru, Karnataka.

When and where? The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Sustained injuries: Prahlad suffered injuries in the accident. Along with Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were in the car. His grandson suffered injuries as well.

The family has been taken to JS Hospital, Mysuru, for treatment.

The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Prahlad suffered injuries in the accident.

The family has been taken to JS Hospital, Mysuru, for treatment.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

Also Read'Veer Bal Diwas': Why Sikh Bodies Oppose PM Modi's Move on Sahibzaade Shahadat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT