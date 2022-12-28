PM Modi's Mother, Aged 100, Hospitalised In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, who turned 100 this year, was hospitalised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 28 December, after she took ill the previous night.

She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad.

In a press release, the hospital said that her condition is stable.

"Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable," the release read.

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital, NDTV reported.

This comes a day after PM Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured in a car accident in Karnataka's Mysuru.

PM Modi had met his mother earlier in December, ahead of the final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election. She had also cast her vote in the polls.

(This story will be updated with more details.)