Droupadi Murmu to Be President: 10 Reasons This Is Important In Run-Up to 2024

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik played a key role in Droupadi Murmu's win in the presidential election.
Droupadi Murmu is all set to become India's next President, having secured about 64 percent support from the electoral college as opposed to joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha's 36 percent.
The result of the vice-presidential election may also be a foregone conclusion, given the BJP's superior numbers in the Lok Sabha. So former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to emerge victorious over Congress leader and former Governor Margaret Alva.
Therefore this may be a good moment to discuss what the presidential and vice-presidential election means for both the government and the Opposition in the build-up to the 2024 general elections, due in about 20 months time.
Here are five points each on what this election means for the NDA and for the Opposition.
The previous presidential election - 2017 - provided the backdrop for the BJP to deal a crucial blow to the Opposition. It was around the same time that the party got Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) to dump the Mahagathbandhan and join the NDA.
The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar at that time was probably the most serious political threat to the BJP at that time as it provided a model by which the Opposition could unite and defeat the Modi-Shah duo. It's breakdown helped create the impression of BJP being invincible.
This time the blow came in an even bigger Opposition ruled state - Maharashtra.
In June, the BJP managed to split a key Opposition constituent - the Shiv Sena - and bring down the MVA government in the state. Like Bihar, it served as an example to establish BJP's invincibility and as a warning for other regional parties not to go against the Centre.
However, one shouldn't overstate the importance of this mid-term blow. Because the months that followed the 2017 Bihar turnaround, saw a series a below par electoral performances by the BJP: Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. But then by the same logic, these state polls had no bearing on the general election result in 2019.
Eknath Shinde's rebellion brought down the MVA government in Maharashtra.
Droupadi Murmu as India's first Adivasi woman president, is no doubt important symbolically and helps BJP's project of trying to forge a united Hindu votebank.
By nominating Murmu, the BJP has prioritised strengthening its social coalition. In some ways, the same can be said about Dhankhar's candidature as vice-president as the BJP has been showcasing him as a 'Kisan Putra' (farmers' son).
However, besides his Jat identity, it also served as a reward for a Governor who was at loggerheads with a non-BJP government.
This is a point that doesn't get discussed often. Modi's second term as Prime Minister has seen a much more strident push towards the RSS' ideological project - be it the CAA or the abrogation of Article 370.
The Presidential or vice-presidential election could also have been used to take this forward by elevating someone with a strident pro-Hindutva image to either of the two posts.
However, that did not happen.
Neither Murmu nor Dhankhar are ideologues or have a track record of making communal statements.
Jagdeep Dhankhar isn't even from a BJP or RSS background, unlike his predecessor Venkaiah Naidu.
Conversely, PM Modi could also have used the presidential and vice-presidential election to project a more inclusive image towards minorities. However, that did not happen either as none of the probables like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Captain Amarinder Singh and Arif Mohammad Khan made the cut for either president or vice-president.
Perhaps the BJP leadership may have thought that Muslims and Sikhs remain among the strongest non-BJP voting blocs and a Muslim or Sikh vice-president is unlikely to have changed that.
Both the President elect Droupadi Murmu as well as likely vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar are younger than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and junior to him within the BJP.
Nominating Venkaiah Naidu was at least a symbolic mark of respect by Modi to BJP's old guard. Now, defence minister Rajnath Singh remains the only member of the BJP old guard to still hold a prominent position.
It is strange that despite the BJP's brute majority in the Lok Sabha, Murmu's victory margin was less than that that of Ram Nath Kovind, Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil or APJ Abdul Kalam, despite the then UPA and NDA governments having much more slender majorities.
The reason for this is that at the state Assembly level, the BJP is still not as strong. Several states saw near complete voting in favour of the Opposition's Sinha - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, to name a few. Even in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA lost ground compared to last time.
Let's now move to what the election means for the Opposition in the run-up to 2024.
The NDA actually had control over less than 50 percent of the electoral college, however Murmu ended up getting about 64 percent. Not just fence-sitting parties like BJD, YSRCP and SAD (Badal), even Congress allies JMM and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena supported Murmu, besides of course heavy cross voting in several states.
Then in the vice-presidential election, the TMC has announced that it would abstain.
The manner in which the Opposition failed to consolidate was a clear indication that 'anti-BJPism' is still not a strong enough glue for the Opposition to unite. A clever move by the BJP - such as Murmu's candidature - was enough to create chinks in the Opposition.
The fact that the Opposition chose a disgruntled former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as its presidential candidate was proof enough of the kind of hegemony BJP presently enjoys in the political sphere. Sinha wasn't even a conscientious objector like Jaswant Singh or Shanta Kumar.
However, there is another way of looking it at. Sinha's candidature also showed the Opposition's acknowledgement of a practical reality - that winning over disgruntled BJP supporters is key to defeating BJP.
Whether Sinha was the ideal candidate to serve this purpose may still be debated but still this acknowledgement is important.
The quick manner in which the Opposition arrived at Sinha's candidature wouldn't have been possible without the Congress' nod.
The Congress showed surprising willingness in supporting Sinha, a former BJP and current TMC leader. However, this cooperation broke down to some extent on the vice-presidential election with the TMC deciding to abstain.
But at least the presidential election showed that on some issues, Congress is willing to let regional parties take the lead and not insist on playing the big brother.
The Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination for the upcoming election on Monday, 27 June.
The TMC came across as an unpredictable entity within the Opposition during the entire process. TMC was Sinha's last party - he resigned just before being nominated as the Opposition's candidate. But the party didn't seem to pushing his campaign to the extent that it could.
The TMC was also stuck in a tricky position in the end - as it was opposing a Santhal candidate despite the presence of a sizable Adivasi population in Bengal and the key role of Adivasi women in the TMC's victory.
Then the breakdown on the vice-presidential candidate also raised questions on the TMC's ability to coordinate with other Opposition parties.
This comes on the heels of TMC's poor performance in the bypoll in Tripura and earlier the debacle in Goa.
Two parties, otherwise seen as national fence-sitters, took a clear position against the BJP in the presidential election - the Aam Aadmi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in fact used the entire presidential campaign to hit out at the NDA government at the Centre.
It appears that both KCR and Arvind Kejriwal are vying to occupy the anti-BJP space nationally and therefore they chose to throw their lot firmly with the Opposition.
