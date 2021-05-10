Categories Within Women Made Mamata Win, Not Entire Female Vote

However, in the run up to the election and the days of the campaign, the BJP seemed aware of this appeal.

Violence against women in Bengal was therefore a common theme in the saffron party’s campaign pitch. The results of this show in the data.

On a whole, TMC's lead among women compared to men, reduced marginally compared to 2016 and 2019. According to data released by Lokniti-Centre for Study of Developing Societies, TMC had a 6 percentage point lead among women compared to men in both the 2016 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This means that 6 percentage points more women voted for TMC as compared to men in West Bengal. This difference actually reduced to 4 percentage points in 2021. What led to the TMC's win was an overall increase in vote share across genders. For instance, the survey says that TMC's vote share among men increased from 41 percent to 46 percent and among women from 47 percent to 50 percent between the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly elections.

The significance of the female vote in the TMC's win emerges when we look at caste and income differences within women.