'We'll Fight Polls in Virbhadra Singh's Name': HP Congress Chief Pratibha Singh

Since the late 1980s, Virbhadra Singh had been the unquestioned face of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. His passing away in 2021 has left a leadership void in the Congress in the hill state.

Presently, the Congress has a number of leaders influential in their own respective areas - Mukesh Agnihotri in Una district, Sukhwinder Sukhu in Hamirpur, Asha Kumari in Dalhousie, Dhani Ram Shandil in Solan, Kaul Singh Thakur in parts of Mandi district. However, none of the leaders have the kind of state-wide popularity that Virbhadra Singh enjoyed.

The former CM's political legacy is being carried forward by Pratibha Singh, his wife, as well as his son Vikramaditya Singh, MLA from Shimla Rural. Besides being the Himachal Congress chief, Pratibha Singh is the MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, having won an important bypoll last year.

The void following Virbhadra Singh's death gave rise to a tussle within the state unit on who should be the party's main face in the state.

On being asked who the party's CM face would be, Pratibha Singh said, "We will fight the elections in the name of Virbhadra Singh".