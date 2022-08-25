'Have Been a Congressman for 51 Years, No Question of Quitting': Anand Sharma

Putting speculation of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rest, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, who recently resigned as the chairman of the Congress Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh, said on Wednesday, 24 August, that he will continue to campaign for the party.

Sharma met Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh in Shimla ahead of Assembly elections in the state in November.

"I am willing to campaign for Congress wherever required. Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united. We are all Congressmen. What is important is that the Congress party stays united," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.