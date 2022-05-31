‘Congress Spoiled My Track Record’: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor in Bihar

Weeks after nearly joining Congress, political strategist Prashant Kishor said on Monday, 30 May, that he will never join the party, adding that the Congress will go down and will take everyone with them, reported NDTV.

Kishor was speaking at a gathering in Vaishaili in his home state Bihar and his statement comes weeks after he rejected the grand old party's offer to join them.

Kishor said with folded hands,