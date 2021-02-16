Kiran Bedi Removed as Puducherry L-G, Telangana Guv Given Charge
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union territory.
Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday, 16 February.
"The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.
The development comes as the Congress government has lost its majority in Puducherry with the resignation of four MLAs since last month.
These include the resignations of A Namassivayam and E Theeppainjan on 25 January, of Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday and of John Kumar on Tuesday.
Assembly elections in Puducherry are set to be held by May.
