Kiran Bedi Removed as Puducherry L-G, Telangana Guv Given Charge

Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday, 16 February.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union territory.

"The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.