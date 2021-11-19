PM Modi Withdraws Farm Laws: Is it Due to 'National Interest' or UP Polls?

A major turning point was incident at Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October, in which eight people died, four of whom were farmers and were allegedly run over by a vehicle belonging to the son of Union minister Ajay Misra Teni.

The Lakhimpur Kheri deaths were a political disaster for the BJP. One aspect was the alleged involvement of the son of Ajay Misra, who isn't just a central minister but one who works under Home Minister Amit Shah himself.

The second harmful aspect for the BJP is that the incident placed the farmers' protest right at the heart of the political battle in UP. It could no longer be dismissed as a purely West UP issue. Farmers angry at a law is one thing, a minister's son allegedly running over farmers is an entirely different issue and far more harmful.

The BJP also mishandled the issue as it became caught in the ongoing tussle between CM Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's central leadership.