Human Rights Body Files Petition Challenging Karnataka Govt’s Survey on Churches

The People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL), a human rights body in India, has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the Legislative House Committee’s directive to conduct a survey of Christian missionary works in the state.

On 7 July, the Committee Backward Classes and Minorities, headed by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar, had ordered the survey. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum will hear the petition on Monday, 25 October.