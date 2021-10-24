Hindu Man Allegedly Killed by Muslim Girlfriend's Family in Karnataka

Ravi Nimbaragi who was killed for having a relationship with a Muslim woman.
Police in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man, reportedly killed for having a relationship with a Muslim woman.
The deceased has been identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, a resident of Alamela taluk. Ravi went missing on 21 October when he went out to get groceries, and his body was found at the bottom of a farm well two days later, on 23 October. Police suspect he was killed by strangulation and later his body was dumped in the well.
“The family of the woman had objected to their interfaith relationship and that is why he was murdered according to preliminary investigation. There is no involvement of other parties,” the SP told TNM. The names of the accused have not been released by the police so far.
This incident of suspected murder comes a month after the killing of 24-year-old Arbaaz Aftab, a resident of neighbouring Belagavi district. Arbaaz was killed for having a relationship with a Hindu woman. In that incident, the woman’s family had hired Pundalik Mutgekar, the president of the Shri Ram Sena Hindustan in Khanapur in Belagavi for eliminating him.
The SP said that there is no anticipation of communal violence in light of the incident and they don’t suspect the role of third parties. Earlier in June, in Vijayapura district, a Dalit man and a Muslim woman were killed by the woman’s family for having an interfaith relationship.
(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)