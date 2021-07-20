Pegasus Spyware: Amazon Shuts Down NSO Group's Infrastructure & Accounts

What NSO Has Said:

Reiterating that NSO does not operate the systems that it sells to vetted government customers and neither does it have access to the data of its customers’ targets, the Israel based group said, "NSO does not operate its technology, does not collect, nor possesses, nor has any access to any kind of data of its customers", The Guardian reported.

The statement further added, "Due to contractual and national security considerations, NSO cannot confirm or deny the identity of our government customers, as well as identity of customers of which we have shut down systems."

What Is the Pegasus Spyware?

Pegasus exploits a vulnerability via WhatsApp to get into a user's device and gains access to all the apps on the phone.