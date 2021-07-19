Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin Today, Opposition Set to Corner Govt

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday, 19 July, and is likely to conclude on 13 August, with around 19 sittings scheduled during this time. The session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, Opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.
The Opposition is likely to bring up the issue in Parliament.
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.
At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting ahead of the commencement of the session.
Since the pandemic began, three sessions of the Parliament – Budget, Monsoon and Winter – have been curtailed.
Bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 among others will be introduced during the session.
SKM has planned daily protests with around 200 farmers to be held outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
This year's Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Opposition has given notice on inflation, while others have given on farmers' issues.
"We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," he said, according to ANI.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann has given an adjournment motion notice in the House over the central government's farm laws.
Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has also moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the same.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a notice for the adjournment of business of the House to discuss the issues of fuel price hike and inflation.
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19."
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations about Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on over 40 journalists, three major Opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of businesspersons.
However, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, that aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies has not been listed.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday reconstituted the party's parliament groups for both houses for effective functioning of the party.
Putting all speculation to rest, Sonia Gandhi has let Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stay as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.
On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured all MPs of solutions to all parliamentary matters.
Informing the leaders that extensive arrangements have been made for safety of the members, officials and the media, as per the COVID-19 protocols for the session, Birla further assured that they will be given adequate opportunities for discussion on issues of public interest and appealed to them to cooperate with the Chair in smooth conduct of the House.
Lauding the leaders for their support during the last five sessions, Birla appealed to them to continue the cooperation during the Monsoon Session also.
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting ahead of the the Monsoon session of the Parliament and said that the government is ready to hold discussion on any subject if raised as per Parliamentary rules and procedures.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that at the meeting, PM Modi told the attendees that the government is ready for healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues, news agency PTI reported.
The Congress has decided to raise the issues of inflation, fuel price hike, COVID mismanagement, and the border issue in the Monsoon session of the Parliament.
The party strategy group for Parliament, chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Wednesday evening via video conferencing and decided on a six-point agenda to take on the government, reported news agency ANI.
Their agenda includes situations along the LAC in Ladakh, unemployment caused by COVID-19, and the Rafale deal.
Published: 19 Jul 2021,08:12 AM IST