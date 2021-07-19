Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin Today, Opposition Set to Corner Govt

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday, 19 July, and is likely to conclude on 13 August, with around 19 sittings scheduled during this time. The session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, Opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

The Opposition is likely to bring up the issue in Parliament.

Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.

At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.