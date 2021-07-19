Pegasus: Prashant Kishor's Phone Infected; Lavasa, TMC MP Potential Targets

The staffer who accused ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment was also a purported potential target.
Updated:

Prashant Kishor’s phone was reportedly infected by Israel-made spyware Pegasus. Abhishek Banerjee and Ashok Lavasa have been reported as potential targets.

Amid a series of reports revealing the possibility of several high-profile journalists, ministers, and Opposition leaders being targeted by the Israel-made spyware Pegasus, a report by an Indian news portal has claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s phone was also infected by the spyware.

In addition, The Wire and it’s media partners, on 19 July, Monday, also mentioned that the phone numbers of following prominent figures featured on the list of “potential targets”:

  • Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

  • Abhishek Banerjee’s personal secretary

  • Ashok Lavasa, former election commissioner of India, who, as per The Wire, was “the only member of the 3-man Election Commission to rule that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the 2019 general election”

  • Jagdeep Chhokhar, a founder of renowned election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)

  • 11 phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, and her close relatives

  • Gagandeep Kang, virologist

  • Hari Menon, the India head of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

  • At least one other Bill and Melinda Gates foundation employee

  • A health-sector non-profit and an official of the US Centre for Disease Control posted to India at the time was also a potential target of surveillance

Earlier in the day, it was reported that former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, too, was believed to have been targeted.

Published: 19 Jul 2021,06:53 PM IST
