PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Advocates Dialogue With Pakistan, Hurriyat

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Sunday, 11 September, advocated dialogue with Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference for the permanent resolution of the Kashmir issue.

She also suggested opening of Jammu and Kashmir borders and implementation of self-rule to make the region an economic hub and a gateway between central Asia and India.

“People of J&K are very much politically aware. The J&K problem needs to be resolved by taking all the stakeholders on board,” she said, advocating holding of talks with Pakistan and the Hurriyat Conference.