'Unacceptable': Opposition Slams Centre Over Price Rise, GST Hike, Unemployment

Amid a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, several MPs of the opposition parties on Monday, 1 August, slammed the Centre over issues like price rise on essential commodities, hike in Goods and Service Tax (GST), and unemployment.
Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The country has double-digit inflation for last 14 months, it's the highest in 30 years. Consumer food price index is skyrocketing. GST increased on daily use things like rice, curd, paneer and on pencils and sharpeners, government is not sparing even children."
"The government should understand how cylinder price rise is impacting the common man. The prices have increased by four times in the last few months. How will the poor spend Rs 1,100?" TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asked.
On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "Nirmala ji, you're a woman and you run a household too. You must be aware of how price rise is affecting everyone."
She was, however, shut down by the house chair.
Further, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which are known to tread the middle path between the Centre and the Opposition on many vital issues, also did not back down in their criticism of the hike in prices.
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad hit out at the government saying that imposing GST on food items amid rising unemployment in the country was "unacceptable".
"Further, in between COVID and monkeypox concerns, imposing GST on various aspects in the healthcare sector is equivalent to harassment of the common man," she added.
"The current situation calls for more prudent economics, rather than, and pardon me for saying so Finance Minister, lazy taxation," he said.
Further, adding to the conversation around impact of price rise on households, he said, "Price rise is making housewives and youth cry tears of blood."
