Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Discussion on Price Rise To Be Held in LS

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 am on Monday, 1 August.
A discussion on price rise, under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha, is finally scheduled to be held on Monday.
Opposition MPs suspended from the two Houses held a 50-hour-long relay protest on Parliament premises last week.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs had erupted in protest and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi over the contentious 'Rashtrapatni' remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs had demanded an apology from the BJP for heckling Gandhi in Parliament on Thursday.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
23 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition – including seven from the TMC and three from the AAP – were suspended from the proceedings of Parliament for the previous week
Four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session last Monday
A shouting match ensued in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Minister Smriti Irani attacking Sonia Gandhi over a Congress leader's alleged derogatory remarks against President Murmu
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged attempts of the BJP to "topple" the government in Jharkhand.
CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "reduced work allocation under MGNREGS this year despite high demand for work."
Congress MP Amar Singh gave a zero-hour notice in Lok Sabha over unemployment, inflation, fuel price, and RRB waiting list.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gave a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha on the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for entry into the Armed Forces.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gave a suspension notice under rule 267 on the issue of Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, and for demanding punishment in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue of floods in Assam.
Congress MP KC Venugopal gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya sabha under rule 267 to discuss price rise of essential commodities abd recent GST rate hike.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on "misuse of premier investigative agencies such as ED, CBI and IT by Central government for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the issues of price rise and inflation.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy.
A discussion on price rise, under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha will be held on Monday.
A notice requesting the same has been received from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and Congress leader Manish Tewari.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)