Speed Up Vaccination, Probe Pegasus: Opposition's 11-Demands After 19-Party Meet

At the meeting on Friday, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi made a strong pitch for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it "the ultimate goal" for which "we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution."

"This is a challenge, but together we can and must rise to it because there is simply no alternative to working cohesively together. We all have our compulsions, but clearly, a time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above them," Gandhi had said in her opening remarks at the meeting.

The joint statement, issued later, began with a condemnation of the conduct of the Centre and the BJP during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, alleging that they refused to discuss or answer on issues such as the Pegasus spyware row and the farm laws, among others.

It also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, saying it was "full of rhetoric, empty slogans and disinformation".