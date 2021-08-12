'Opposition Must Apologise': Govt After Visuals Emerge of Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Visuals emerged of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, which showed members of the Opposition jostling with marshals in the Upper House.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
The government on Thursday, 12 August, said that the Opposition must apologise to the nation, as several Union Ministers addressed a press conference a short while after visuals emerged of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, which showed members of the Opposition jostling with marshals in the Upper House.
The Opposition has claimed that outsiders were brought in on Wednesday to manhandle MPs and addressed the media on Thursday, complaining about the behaviour, as well as lashing out at the government for not letting them raise issues during the Monsoon Session.
The government, however, countered these allegations on Thursday, saying that the "Congress and its allies" were to blame for Parliament not having been able to function.
"People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation," Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.
"The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi added.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur also had sharp words for the Opposition, pointing out that the Secretary General's table in Rajya Sabha is not meant for dancing and protesting.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal meanwhile called Opposition behaviour in Rajya Sabha "a new low of parliamentary democracy".
An 2.5-minute video that was released on Thursday showed MPs and uniformed marshals seemingly trying to restrain them, in an incident that took place on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha.
The CCTV footage shows Opposition members tearing papers and throwing them in the air. Meanwhile, one MP can also be seen atop a table.
Earlier on Thursday, several members of the Opposition had reacted sharply to what they claimed was manhandling of their members, and issued a statement, saying that "outsiders, who were not part of Parliament security, were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs who were only protesting the government's conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of their voice," reported NDTV.
Leaders of the Opposition also met Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to submit a memorandum and apprise him of the incidents that took place in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported.
Prior to that, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had condemned the incident, addressing the media at an Opposition protest at Vijay Chowk. "Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border," Raut had said, claiming that "outsiders" had come dressed in the uniform of marshals to beat up the women.
On Wednesday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar also stated, "In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today (in Rajya Sabha). More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy."
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 12 Aug 2021,02:48 PM IST