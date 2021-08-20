Sonia Gandhi's Meeting With Leaders of 18 Other Opposition Parties Underway

According to party leaders cited by news agency IANS earlier, Gandhi was chairing the meeting to discuss issues such as the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Issues including the economic slowdown, the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pegasus spyware controversy and the farmers' protest are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

During the Monsoon Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met with several leaders of the Opposition over breakfast.