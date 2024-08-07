One Year of Nuh Violence: Torture, 'Roller Treatment' in Custody, Alleges Report

(Uncovering communal hate, violence and discrimination is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Your support is essential for us to continue doing more such stories. Please support our work.)

"For the people of Nuh who have been struggling to come to terms with the aftermath of 31 July 2023, repression has become a material fact of their daily lives."

This is stated by a recently-released report by People's Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) titled, 'In the wake of Nuh: A report on state repression' which has brought forth some important details in a 70-page report.

A year ago, Nuh district in Haryana witnessed violence during the annual ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.' Now, on 22 July this year, the same Yatra passed Nuh, this time it was peaceful and controlled.

However, the violence last year left a deep impact, especially on the lives of local Muslims. The report accuses the police of deploying excessive force, torture and using communal slurs.