Fresh Tensions Erupt in Haryana's Nuh Over Alleged Stone Pelting, 3 Minors Held

Three minors have been held by the Haryana Police over an incident of alleged stone pelting in Nuh on Thursday, 16 November, which resulted in at least three women sustaining injuries.

The incident: On Thursday night, a group of people allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession organised by a family in the Pandu Ram Chowk area of Nuh.

The police said that the procession was part of a ‘Kuan Pujan’ (well worship) ceremony which was being conducted by a local resident. The incident occurred a little after 8:00 PM when the procession was passing by a local madrasa.

The police further stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in the case and three minors held for questioning.