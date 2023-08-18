'No Evidence Of Their Involvement': Kin Of Minors Apprehended in Nuh Violence

On 6 August, seven days after communal violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh, a Rohingya refugee, living in a camp in Nuh, was eagerly waiting for his 17-year-old son and their 14-year-old neighbour to return from the nearby kirana shop. They had left the camp just a few minutes ago to buy mrichi powder and other groceries for that afternoon's meal.

Around 1 pm, bystanders near the grocery shop came to the camp and informed the Rohingya refugee that the police had apprehended his son and his neighbour's son, while they were "playing games on their phone."