‘One Step Away From Becoming National Party’: Kejriwal Congratulates AAP Workers

With the Election Commission of India (EC) recognising Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a state party in a third state – Goa, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated partry workers and said that the party was a step away from being declared a “national party.”

Kejriwal said in a tweet, "After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a 'national party'. I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for posing faith in AAP and its ideology.”