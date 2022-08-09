AAP Moves SC Over 'Freebies' Plea, Alleges Petitioner Has Strong Ties with BJP

The AAP's plea claimed that the petitioner had strong ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was merely presenting himself as a socio-political activist.

"The petitioner himself has strong links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having served as its spokesperson and as a leader of its Delhi unit in the past. The petitioner's frivolous petitions instituted in the name of public interest, often inspired by this party's political agenda, have come under this Court's criticism in the past," the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party said.

It also submitted that Upadhyay's plea, under the garb of being opposed to freebies, was clearly seeking legal action against a particular model of economic development by targeting the expenditure on socialist and welfare measures for the public.