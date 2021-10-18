'No Jobs in Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Over Migrants' Deaths in J&K

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the two migrant workers of the state who died in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 18 October, criticised the move as unjust.

In a series of tweets, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader blamed the state's employment policy for the deaths.

"Double engine government's double whammy. 'Won't give job-employment in Bihar If you go out you will be killed.' Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, after adjudging the worth of a Bihar's life at Rs 2 lakh, will go into a dormant state without showing any condolences," Yadav said on Monday.