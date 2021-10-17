Civilian Killings in J&K: Two More Non-Local Labourers Shot Dead

A day after two migrant workers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, two more non-local labourers have lost their lives after being fired at by militants.

According to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Police has said: "Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam."

While two people were killed, one has also sustained injuries, reported ANI, citing the police.

All three of the labourers, including the one injured, hailed from the stat of Bihar.