Kashmir: Bihar Vendor, UP Carpenter Shot Dead as Civilian Killings Continue

The attacks come barely hours after IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, assured that the "militants responsible for these (civilian) killings" have been identified. He had said while two of them have been killed, they were close to "neutralising" the others. The IGP Kashmir had also denied any security lapse on their part, adding that police cannot be expected to provide security to everyone.

Police sources told IANS that terrorists fired at a non-local carpenter, identified as Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh in Litter village of Pulwama district.

"He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries," sources said adding that security forces have reached the spot to trace the militants.

Earlier on Saturday evening, terrorists shot dead a non-local street vendor, Arvind Kumar Sah from Bihar near the Eidgah park in Srinagar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of Sah.

Terrorists had shot and killed a school principal and a teacher inside a government higher secondary school in the same area on 7 October.