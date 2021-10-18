Recent Civilian Killings a 'Conspiracy', Kashmiris Not Involved: Farooq Abdullah
At least four civilians have been targeted and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two days.
Amid a spree of civilian killings being reported from Jammu and Kashmir, with eleven such casualties of mostly migrants being reported in the past few days, former chief minister and J&K National Conference (JKNC) supremo Farooq Abdullah said that the attacks were not being carried out by Kashmiris.
Alleging a conspiracy to defame the locals, Abdullah said that the attacks were to disrupt peace.
"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Abdullah said, as quoted by NDTV.
Abdullah's comments come as at least three migrants from Bihar have been killed over the past two days.
A street vendor from Bihar, Arvind Kumar Sah, was killed in Srinagar on Saturday, following which a carpenter Sageer Ahmad hailing from Uttar Pradesh was shot in Pulwama district.
On Sunday, two more migrant labourers from Bihar – Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev – lost their lives after being fired at by terrorists in Kulgam.
Saturday’s attacks came barely hours after IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Saturday assured that the "militants responsible for the killings have been identified."
He also denied any security lapse on their part, adding that police cannot be expected to provide security to everyone.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed concern over the killings of people hailing from the state in J&K and has announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.