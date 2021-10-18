Recent Civilian Killings a 'Conspiracy', Kashmiris Not Involved: Farooq Abdullah

A street vendor from Bihar, Arvind Kumar Sah, was killed in Srinagar on Saturday, following which a carpenter Sageer Ahmad hailing from Uttar Pradesh was shot in Pulwama district.

On Sunday, two more migrant labourers from Bihar – Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev – lost their lives after being fired at by terrorists in Kulgam.

Saturday’s attacks came barely hours after IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Saturday assured that the "militants responsible for the killings have been identified."

He also denied any security lapse on their part, adding that police cannot be expected to provide security to everyone.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed concern over the killings of people hailing from the state in J&K and has announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.