Civilian Killings in J&K: Two More Non-Local Labourers Shot Dead

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after two migrant workers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, two more non-local labourers have lost their lives after being fired at by militants.
According to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Police has said: "Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam."
While two people were killed, one has also sustained injuries, reported ANI, citing the police.
All three of the labourers, including the one injured, hailed from the stat of Bihar.
BACKGROUND
Previously on Saturday, two non-native workers — a carpenter and a street vendor — were shot at by militants and gunned down.
While the carpenter was identified as Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the street vendor was an Arvind Kumar Sah from Bihar.
Saturday’s attacks come barely hours after IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, assured that the "militants responsible for these (civilian) killings" have been identified. He had said while two of them have been killed, they were close to "neutralising" the others. The IGP Kashmir had also denied any security lapse on their part, adding that police cannot be expected to provide security to everyone.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah lamented the killing of innocent people and said:
"The killing of innocent people is unfortunate. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris."
