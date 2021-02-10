No Friction Between Jagan Reddy & Sharmila: YSRCP Gen Secy Sajjala

Even as YS Sharmila met YS Rajasekhara Reddy loyalists from Nalgonda district at Lotus Pond, speculations were galore about a possible rift between siblings YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila. Very soon, in a press conference by YSRCP, General Secretary and Government Public Affairs Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy replied to the question about the rift by saying that there was a difference of opinion, but that there is no rift between the siblings.

Addressing the media, Reddy said, “There are no differences between the siblings. The things that have been discussed are whether the party should be in two states, whether it should be expanded, what are the advantages and disadvantages to the people. There were efforts to tell Sharmila about the limitations and the difficulties involved. People like us who have access to her told her and there were also discussions within the family.”