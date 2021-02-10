One Out of Four in Telangana Exposed to COVID, Reveals Sero Survey

National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad released its latest sero survey findings on Tuesday, 9 February, that stated that one out of four people in Telangana have COVID-19 antibodies. Meaning, one-fourth of the state’s population has been exposed to the deadly virus.
The survey, which had taken samples from three districts in Telangana-Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy, put the “sero-positivity rate at 24 percent”.
As per a media statement issued by NIN, the same districts of Telangana had recorded a low sero-positivity rate of 0.33 per cent in May 2020 and 12.5 per cent in August 2020.
Since three-fourth of the rural population in Telangana is still susceptible, all non-pharmacological COVID-19 measures like wearing masks, hand sanitisation and physical distancing should be continued, the statement read.
Earlier the fifth round of sero-survey in Delhi had revealed that 56.13 percent of the city’s population had developed COVID-19 antibodies.
