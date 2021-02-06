Several Detained as Karnataka, Telangana Farmers Stage Chakka Jam 

On Saturday, 6 February, state police officials made rampant preventive arrests of farmers’ leaders across Karnataka and Telangana for staging protests as part of the nationwide Chakka Jam.
Protests were held in all major cities to the south of the Vindhyas – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada and Kochi – to express solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.
While over 40 farmer leaders were detained in Bengaluru, close to a 100 were picked up from different parts of Karnataka, farmers unions claimed. Karnataka police had not recorded arrests when this report was filed.
In Hyderabad, over 25 leaders were detained, farmers unions claimed.
For the past three months, southern farmer leaders have been demanding a repeal of the Union’s farm laws.
In Karnataka, three major farmer unions under the banner of Samyukta Horata, blocked roads near Yelahanka and Airport road. Six major trade unions had also offered their support to the farmers.
Police picked up protesters as early as at 11 am on Saturday. Preventive arrests were made throughout the day, farmers’ unions claimed.
In Hyderabad, Samyukta Kisan Morcha and National Alliance of People’s Movements organised protests. The farmers in the state have been demanding a raise in the Minimum Support Price.
In a joint statement, farmer leaders of Telangana said, “Centre should immediately put an end to anti-democratic measures such as internet shutdown at protest sites, intimidation and attacks on protestors, digging up of roads to prevent any person from Delhi from reaching the protest, stopping water tankers, prevention of access to toilets and basic services.”
Reportedly, protests were peaceful across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Published: 06 Feb 2021,05:08 PM IST