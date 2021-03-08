‘Is This Appropriate?’ Nitish on BJP MP’s ‘Hit Officials’ Advice

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar recently expressed his disapproval of a comment by Union Minister and leader of ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Giriraj Singh.
Responding to a suggestion made by Giriraj Singh on Saturday, 6 March, asking people of his constituency, to “beat up” officials who are insensitive towards their concerns, Nitish Kumar told reporters: “Aap unhi se puchiye (ask him only).”
As per NDTV, Kumar, further, went on to say:
WHAT HAD GIRIRAJ SINGH SAID?
As per ANI, Giriraj Singh, who is a BJP MP from Begusarai in Bihar, had said:
Singh had also reportedly said that if the hitting with bamboo sticks does not work, "...then Giriraj shall throw his weight behind you.[sic.]"
OTHERS REACT
Meanwhile, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also took to Twitter to react to Giriraj Singh’s comment, and allege that the Nitish Kumar government “rewards ministers who promote violence”, while clamping down on honest journalists.
Meanwhile, Yadav’s party Rashritya Janata Dal (RJD) also took to Twitter to ask, “Is this a government or a Mahajungleraj?”
MORE DETAILS
The results of the Bihar Assembly elections declared in November had relegated the JD(U) to the status of the junior partner in the NDA government. Out of the 125 seats, which the alliance bagged, 74 were won by the BJP and 43 by Nitish Kumar's party.
Further, as per media reports, ties between JDU leader and CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP have been strained lately.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
