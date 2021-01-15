‘Your Questions Are Inappropriate!’: Nitish Kumar on Patna Murder

“Despite that whenever there is violence there is pain and there is an investigation. Go to other states and check for yourself,” he told the reporter. Then getting more angry with his voice raising, he said, “Whose supporter are you? I am asking you directly. Why don’t you write about the crime of the wife-husband duo. Write about that instead.”

Meanwhile, Rupesh’s brother Nandeshwar Singh told ANI that while the CM had given an assurance that the culprit would be nabbed within 48 hours, there had been no arrest yet. “We feel that Patna administration is unable to make the arrest. So, CM should hand over the probe to CBI,” his brother said, while adding that Rupesh had left his wife and two children behind and the CM should provide a job to his wife and make arrangements for the education of his children.