‘Totally Baseless’: Nitish Kumar on 17 MLAs Looking to Leave JD(U)

After Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak claimed that 17 JD(U) MLAs were looking to defect to the RJD, Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar informed ANI that the claim was “totally baseless.”

Rajak had said earlier that 17 legislators from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) were in touch with them and all set to join RJD, according to ANI.

He added that, “Since we don't want to violate anti-defection law, we have told them that we will welcome them only when they come in a group of 28 MLAs. Their strength will grow to 28 very soon.”

Rajak also claimed that JD(U) legislators were discontent with BJP’s influence on Nitish Kumar’s government, India Today reported.