NDA’s Decision, Haven’t Laid Claim: Nitish Kumar on Bihar CM Chair

Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a win in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar, who is expected to return as the chief minister of the state for a fourth term, said that the decision regarding the CM would be made by the NDA.
“I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA,” Kumar reportedly said, in answer to a question about who will be the chief minister, as he addressed a press conference in Patna on Thursday, 12 November.
However, on Wednesday, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar deputy chief minister had said, “Nitish ji will remain chief minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this.”
On Tuesday, before the results were announced, BJP’s Bihar Unit President Sanjay Jaiswal told The Indian Express that the party’s “bosses” have already declared that Nitish Kumar is going to be the CM of Bihar.
“People have given the mandate to the NDA and it will form the government,” Kumar added at the press conference on Thursday, but said that it had not been decided yet when the oath-taking ceremony would take place, according to ANI.
“It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election,” Kumar said, adding that members of all four parties of the NDA will meet on Friday.
Speaking about the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, Kumar said that he has left the decision to the BJP, according to NDTV.
“It is up to the BJP to decide fate of those who cut votes,” Kumar reportedly said.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
