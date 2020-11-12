NDA Back With Nitish at Helm, But Will Bihar Politics Change Now?

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
The 2020 Bihar election results are finally clear, Nitish Kumar is going to be the chief minister again, but what has changed in Bihar? The state now will have a National Democratic Alliance government instead of a ‘Nitish government.’ How will this new combination change the face of politics in the state?
Despite CM Nitish Kumar having several factors working against him, namely anti-incumbency, migrant crisis, and unemployment, the NDA still won the elections and a big part of the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who campaigned aggressively in the state using a new strategy.
Credit must also be given to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, who helped in cutting down Opposition votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will still need Nitish Kumar by its side and will not be getting rid of him anytime soon. This is primarily because Kumar has his own voter base in Bihar, which consists of backward classes, women and more, and the BJP would like to keep that. Without Nitish Kumar, the BJP can’t do much in the state yet.
Watch the video above for more.
