NDA Back With Nitish at Helm, But Will Bihar Politics Change Now?

Sanjay Pugalia How will the new power equation between the BJP and JD(U) change the face of politics in Bihar?

The 2020 Bihar election results are finally clear, Nitish Kumar is going to be the chief minister again, but what has changed in Bihar? The state now will have a National Democratic Alliance government instead of a ‘Nitish government.’ How will this new combination change the face of politics in the state?

Despite CM Nitish Kumar having several factors working against him, namely anti-incumbency, migrant crisis, and unemployment, the NDA still won the elections and a big part of the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who campaigned aggressively in the state using a new strategy.

Credit must also be given to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, who helped in cutting down Opposition votes.