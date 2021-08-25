Friends, Frenemies & Polls: 3 Takeaways From the BJP-Sena Feud in Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra witnessed minor political hiccups after Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane remarked that he would have "slapped" Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly forgetting the year of India's Independence during the latter's address on 15 August.

Now, we couldn't have expected that to go down very well with the Shiv Sainiks, could we? In a showdown that went on till late at night on Tuesday, 24 August, we saw cops hunting for Rane, his arrest and subsequent bail.

But there's more to this episode than what meets the eye.