Narayan Rane’s Arrest Violation of Constitutional Values: BJP Chief JP Nadda

Reacting to the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday, 24 August, over his remarks about giving 'a tight slap' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said in a tweet, "The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action."

Nadda added, "These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra. We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue. (sic)"