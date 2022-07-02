MVA Fields Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker Post Against BJP's Rahul Narvekar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar for the Maharashtra Assembly speaker's post, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 2 July.

The election comes days after a long-winded political crisis in Maharashtra, which ended with the swearing-in of rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.

Speaking about Salvi's nomination, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the party had the first claim but all of them sat down with Shiv Sena and NCP and this decision was taken together, reported ANI.

Elections for the Speaker's post are to be held on Sunday, 3 July.

Meanwhile, the new Maharashtra government, led by Shinde, will face a floor test on 4 July, the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.