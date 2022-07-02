MVA Fields Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker Post Against BJP's Rahul Narvekar

Rahul Narvekar and Rajan Salvi.
(Photo: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar for the Maharashtra Assembly speaker's post, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 2 July.
The election comes days after a long-winded political crisis in Maharashtra, which ended with the swearing-in of rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde as the chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.
Speaking about Salvi's nomination, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that the party had the first claim but all of them sat down with Shiv Sena and NCP and this decision was taken together, reported ANI.
Elections for the Speaker's post are to be held on Sunday, 3 July.
Meanwhile, the new Maharashtra government, led by Shinde, will face a floor test on 4 July, the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.
First-time BJP MLA Narvekar had, on Friday, filed his nomination as the party candidate for the post of Assembly speaker. Salvi filed his nomination on Saturday.
Rajan Salvi files nomination.
A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the Assembly members said the election would be held on 3 July and nominations for the post would be accepted till 12 noon on Saturday.
The position has been lying vacant since Congress MLA Nana Patole resigned from the post in February 2021.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)