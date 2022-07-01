New Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde To Prove Majority on 4 July
During the special session of the Maharashtra Assembly on 3 and 4 July, Shinde will have to prove his majority.
After toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with his coup d'état, Eknath Shinde will face a vote of confidence on Monday, 4 July.
A special session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 3 and 4 July and Shinde will prove his majority on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
The speaker's election will be held on 3 July, the nomination for which will be filed on 2 July.
A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, Shinde swore in to the post with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
Thackeray gave in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 39 MLAs shifting their allegiance to Shinde.
MVA Moves SC
Meanwhile, the MVA alliance, on Friday, 1 July, moved the Supreme Court seeking the suspension of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till the deputy speaker decides the disqualification petitions filed against them.
While senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter in the apex court for urgent hearing, the court listed it for 11 July.
It will also resume hearing the pleas by the rebels regarding the disqualification proceedings against them on the same day.
Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has sought the suspension of newly inducted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 more rebel MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification
The plea also seeks an order restraining them "from entering the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or participating in any proceeding related to the House till the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them."
(With inputs from ANI .)
