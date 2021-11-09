'Mumbai-Karnataka' Region Renamed 'Kittur Karnataka' by Bommai Government

The Karnataka government at the cabinet meeting held on Monday, 8 November, decided to rename the 'Mumbai-Karnataka' region as 'Kittur Karnataka', state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy confirmed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made an announcement in this regard while campaigning for the recent bypolls.

The region comprising Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Haveri districts was referred to as Mumbai-Karnataka region as they were under Maratha rule once and were included into the state of Karnataka at the time of formation of states on the basis of language.