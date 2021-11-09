'Mumbai-Karnataka' Region Renamed 'Kittur Karnataka' by Bommai Government

Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy
(Photo: Twitter/@JCMBJP
The Karnataka government at the cabinet meeting held on Monday, 8 November, decided to rename the 'Mumbai-Karnataka' region as 'Kittur Karnataka', state Law Minister JC Madhuswamy confirmed.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made an announcement in this regard while campaigning for the recent bypolls.
The people of the area have been demanding renaming of the region to mirror the local culture and language.
The government also decided to hold a winter Assembly session at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi between 13 and 24 December.
