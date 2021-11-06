Karnataka 'Church Survey': Intelligence Wing, State Police Not on the Same Page

"The intelligence could be doing the exercise of finding such institutions, but from the police's side, we have not got any information regarding 'unauthorised' churches anywhere," a top police officer in Bengaluru told The Quint.

Interestingly, even the police officials of Dharwad and Mangaluru districts, where Hindu right-wing outfits including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had protested against 'forced conversions' and 'proliferation of churches', denied the existence of any such illegal activities. In Dharwad district's Hubli, a group of people affiliated to the Bajrang Dal had allegedly sung bhajans at a church.

"We have had no illegal religious structures within our jurisdiction. In the entire district, there are no illegal religious activities," a senior police official from Dharwad said.

In Mangaluru, a police official said, "We have no information about any illegal religious activity. We are sure that there is no such activity in Mangaluru."