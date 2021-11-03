Exclusive: Despite Criticism, Karnataka Edu Minister Justifies NEP Roll-Out

In an exclusive interview, Karnataka's Education, Science and Technology Minister, Dr Ashwathnarayan, spoke to The Quint regarding the opposition from various quarters on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Karnataka, earlier this year, became the first state in India to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and government institutions in the state were directed to adopt the policy in the ongoing academic year, just a few months before the college admissions begin.

The sudden implementation of the education policy – which outlines a globalised, digital education system – caught education institutions and opposition parties in the state by surprise given the lofty ideas the policy entails of creating a multidisciplinary system and mandating teaching in regional language.