'Mumbai CP Refused To Register My FIR on CM Thackrey's Direction': Kirit Somaiya

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (File photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday, 26 April, claimed that the Mumbai Police Commissioner denied registering his First Information Report (FIR) under the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and added that Thackeray ordered the attack on him.
Somaiya had tweeted on Monday night, saying, "Mumbai Police Circulated a *FAKE FIR" of Mine about 23 April Assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April. I will file a complaint tomorrow at 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR (sic)."
The alleged attack on Somaiya happened during his visit to Khar Police Station after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, who is an MLA, were arrested a few hours after deciding not to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. He had accused the Shiv Sena and its "gundas" of trying to "kill" him in the presence of the police on Saturday, 23 April.
"Khar Police Station personnel have admitted that the FIR circulated is fake. I've given a complaint to Khar Police Station in this matter. We'll also talk to the Government of India on this matter. The attack on me was ordered by Uddhav Thackeray & so was this fake FIR," he added.
In total, four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Somaiya, Mumbai Police said.
Meanwhile, on Monday, moments after stating that former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was arrested in connection with the attack on Somaiya, Mumbai Police added that the former had been granted bail on medical grounds.
Alleging that he was injured after "100 goons" belonging to Shiv Sena pelted stones at his car outside Khar Police Station in Mumbai, Somaiya had tweeted on 23 April, "How so many Mafia Sena Gundas were allowed to gather in the police station?"
"I am shocked, in the presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me," his tweet had added.
Even former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shared a video that showed blood on Somaiya's face and a shattered window pane on the latter's car.
(With inputs from ANI.)
