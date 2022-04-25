Ex-Mumbai Mayor Arrested for Alleged Attack on Kirit Somaiya, Gets Medical Bail
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was arrested two days after Somaiya accused Shiv Sena goons of trying to "kill" him.
Moments after stating that former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was arrested in connection with an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Police added that the former has been granted bail on medical grounds, as reported by ANI news agency.
In total, four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Somaiya, Mumbai Police added.
Somaiya, the vice president of the BJP's Maharashtra unit accused the Shiv Sena and its "gundas" of trying to "kill" him in the presence of the police on Saturday, 23 April.
'Wanted to KILL Me'
Alleging that he was injured after "100 goons" belonging to Shiv Sena pelted stones at his car outside Khar Police Station in Mumbai, Somaiya had tweeted on 23 April, "How so many Mafia Sena Gundas were allowed to gathered in police station?"
"I am shocked, in presence 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me," his tweet had added.
Even former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shared a video that showed blood on Somaiya's face and a shattered window pane on the latter's car.
The alleged attack on Somaiya happened during his visit to Khar Police Station after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana (an MLA) were arrested earlier in the day a few hours after they decided not to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)
