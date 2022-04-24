BJP's Kirit Somaiya Alleges Attack by Shiv Sena Goons in Mumbai

In the latest development in the Azaan-Bhajan row, Kirit Somaiya, the vice president of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the Shiv Sena of trying to kill him in the presence of the police on Saturday, 23 April.

Alleging that he was injured after "100 goons" belonging to the party led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pelted stones at his car outside Khar Police Station in Mumbai, Somaiya asked in a tweet, "How so many Mafia Sena Gundas were allowed to gathered in police station?"