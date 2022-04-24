BJP's Kirit Somaiya Alleges Attack by Shiv Sena Goons in Mumbai

Kirit Somaiya.
(Photo: Screenshot from video tweeted by @Dev_Fadnavis)
In the latest development in the Azaan-Bhajan row, Kirit Somaiya, the vice president of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the Shiv Sena of trying to kill him in the presence of the police on Saturday, 23 April.
Alleging that he was injured after "100 goons" belonging to the party led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pelted stones at his car outside Khar Police Station in Mumbai, Somaiya asked in a tweet, "How so many Mafia Sena Gundas were allowed to gathered in police station?"
A video shared by former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shows blood on Somaiya's face and a shattered window pane on the latter's car.
Nevertheless, Somaiya went to Bandra Police Station and demanded an FIR be filed against his attackers, tweeting that he will stay in his car until action is taken against "police officials and Mafia Sena Gundas".
The alleged attack on Somaiya happended during his visit to Khar Police Station after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana (an MLA) were arrested earlier in the day a few hours after they decided not to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.
Shiv Sena workers had earlier protested and demonstrated against Somaiya's trip to the police station.