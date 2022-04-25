Ex-Mumbai Mayor Arrested for Alleged Attack on Kirit Somaiya, Gets Medical Bail

Moments after stating that former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was arrested in connection with an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, Mumbai Police added that the former has been granted bail on medical grounds, as reported by ANI news agency.

In total, four people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Somaiya, Mumbai Police added.

Somaiya, the vice president of the BJP's Maharashtra unit accused the Shiv Sena and its "gundas" of trying to "kill" him in the presence of the police on Saturday, 23 April.